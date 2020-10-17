YouTube Artist Makes Next-Gen Ford Mustang out of Mach-E Crossover

It's pretty obvious that the current generation of the Ford Mustang is in the final years of its life. And while we don't know what the next one will look like, a digital artist decided to use the lines of the Mustang Mach-E as a preview.
Mainstream automakers have a problem generating hype around their EV projects, and Ford decided the best solution was to market its first EV crossover as a Mustang. It was quite a controversial move. While the Mach-E doesn't have the proportions and lines of a muscle car, it does at least have some interesting design elements.
YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey decided to use those for a new fastback model, a virtual replacement for the S550. His first step is to figure out the proportions, shifting the roof down and moving the bodywork to match the trademark strong shoulders and RWD proportions of a fastback Mustang.
It's apparently quite a difficult process, as the Mach-E doesn't have the right shape. Its rear is just too short, while the shoulders need to stick out more. Still, the concave shape in the trunk, where the taillights are located, worked quite well. It's the exact opposite process from when he turned a coupe into an SUV with the Corvette rendering from a while back.
In a previous episode, TheSketchMonkey argued that what makes the Dodge Challenger so successful is the fact that it's very simple. The rectangular grille and geometric bodywork used to be a Mustang thing as well, back in the 2000s. But Ford seems to be thinking more along the lines of a track/sports car.
So why design a futuristic-looking ‘Stang? Well, it can still work if Ford matches it to a high-tech powertrain. Ford is known for innovation, and while an EcoBoost V6 engine might anger the fans, it also makes sense, given that many European sports coupes have six-cylinder turbo engines. With an AWD upgrade, it might even result in quicker times at the drag strip.
[YOUTUBE=f https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm3-j3sT4zE]
