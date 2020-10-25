Dodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race Track

These are commonly known as "Turbofans" and they evolved from racing. Basically, the disks on top of the alloys are designed to pull hot air away from the brakes and help with brake cooling. A bunch of your favorite 80s or 90s German cars have Turbofan-inspired regular alloys, and tuning companies are now using the full race car look to attract attention to their builds.
Now, we've seen lots of Turbofans over the years, but never on a Dodge Challenger. And it somehow made us imagine a stripped-out version of the muscle car breathing down the back of a Porsche 911 at Le Mans. Dodge sales probably wouldn't be affected, but it would be one heck of a spectacle.
While we believe all the images we're showing you are renderings made by digital artist Kasim Tlibekov, they actually preview a real product. He often collaborates with a company known as Krotov Widebody Kits, which is now taking pre-orders for this particular set of Challenger accessories.
That's right, you too could drive into the next SEMA Show in one of these, as people inundate you with questions like "where'd you get the fenders, bro?". And the answer is "probably not from America," as we've seen an increase in muscle car love from Eastern Europe and Asia.
Krotov produces body kits out of Saint-Petersburg, Russian, and we're honestly quite impressed with their Kia Optima, Ford Fiesta, and Bangle Butt BMW 6 Series. It's pretty rare that those cars get any attention.
Pre-order: http://krotov.pro/
Design: @tlibekua
Production: @fenderflares
