autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Dodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race Track

25 Oct 2020, 17:27 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
The Dodge Challenger is one heck of a muscle car, but it doesn't take itself too seriously. Sure, it can set some amazing top speed or quarter-mile records, but it's more like a meme of itself. It's like Sylvester Stallone playing an exaggerated version of himself, whereas the classic Dodge muscle cars were a little more serious about motorsports.
19 photos
Dodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race TrackDodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race Track
Now, we do like a good Stallone movie and also enjoy the modern Challenger. But this rendering project, which is also a real body kit, fooled us into thinking it's a realistic Dodge race car. Partially responsible for this illusion is the wheel setup.

These are commonly known as "Turbofans" and they evolved from racing. Basically, the disks on top of the alloys are designed to pull hot air away from the brakes and help with brake cooling. A bunch of your favorite 80s or 90s German cars have Turbofan-inspired regular alloys, and tuning companies are now using the full race car look to attract attention to their builds.

Now, we've seen lots of Turbofans over the years, but never on a Dodge Challenger. And it somehow made us imagine a stripped-out version of the muscle car breathing down the back of a Porsche 911 at Le Mans. Dodge sales probably wouldn't be affected, but it would be one heck of a spectacle.

While we believe all the images we're showing you are renderings made by digital artist Kasim Tlibekov, they actually preview a real product. He often collaborates with a company known as Krotov Widebody Kits, which is now taking pre-orders for this particular set of Challenger accessories.

That's right, you too could drive into the next SEMA Show in one of these, as people inundate you with questions like "where'd you get the fenders, bro?". And the answer is "probably not from America," as we've seen an increase in muscle car love from Eastern Europe and Asia.

Krotov produces body kits out of Saint-Petersburg, Russian, and we're honestly quite impressed with their Kia Optima, Ford Fiesta, and Bangle Butt BMW 6 Series. It's pretty rare that those cars get any attention.




Dodge Challenger Dodge widebody kit Challenger Widebody muscle car rendering
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day