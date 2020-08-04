Lowest Aventador Combines Liberty Walk Widebody With Carbon and Green Wrap

Lamborghini has been making the same V12 supercar since the Space Shuttle was still functional, and we seriously don't mind. The Aventador is a timeless exotic, and there's no shortage of custom projects, like this one that's been put together by the RDB LA shop.
The owner is Moe Shalizi, the manager of none other than Marshmello. Apparently, he's building the star DJ a kid-friendly business empire. I thought you couldn't market anything to children, not even YouTube videos, right?
Judging by his car collection, the man probably knows a bit more about business than us. You might recognize this olive green livery from Shalizi's other ride, a McLaren 720S, which forms a nice pair with this Lambo. #garagegoals
The Aventador itself is a bit puzzling. In their video, RDB calls it an LP700-4 from 2014, but that sounds pretty old, and this has body elements from an LP750-4 SuperVeloce Roadster (2016-2017). On top of that, we notice the side skirts from Novitec Torado, which cost $7,700 by themselves.
And then there's the new widebody kit. It's the same limited-edition package from Liberty Walk that we saw being fitted to Chris Brown's Lambo. It's got the same crazy fenders, which require the body of the supercar to be cut up like some cheap shawarma meat. After that, the extra elements are bolted in and joined by more skirts, spoilers, and a giant swan-neck wing.
Considering the Liberty Walk kit alone costs $60,000, we don't think people are going to be asking if the Lambo has those extra 50 horses separating a normal one from an SV. But just in case the message isn't coming across loud and clear, this V12 possesses a sonorous sports exhaust system and rides super-low on custom 22-inch wheels.
