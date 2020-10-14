C8 Corvette Competition Carbon C8RR Widebody Kit Has Supercar Vibes

The mid-engine sports car from Kentucky is a looker from the factory, but the aftermarket begs to differ. Competition Carbon is the latest company to announce a body kit for the C8 Corvette, and the best word to describe the C8RR is “wild.”
Based on the hardtop convertible, the C8RR loses the bone-stock headlights in favor of two centrally-mounted round lamps flanked by daytime running lights. The central air intake behind the driver’s right ear is pretty wild in its own right, and the same can be said about the pair of triangular exhaust pipes integrated into the rear deck.
Wider fenders and staggered wheels are also featured, along with two scoops in the front hood that render the frunk unusable. Even the side scoops that feed air to the small-block V8 engine have been redesign, and the hardtop now attaches manually.
Competition Carbon is currently “printing some of the parts,” and some components of the widebody kit such as the top intake will be available individually. Also worthy of mentioning, summer 2021 is when the C8RR will enter production.
The U.S.-based carbon specialist didn’t mention pricing information nor offer any specifications for the LT2 in this specification. The redesigned intake and exhaust systems will surely benefit the 6.2-liter engine, and in all likelihood, we are looking at more than 500 horsepower at the crankshaft. American Racing Headers, for example, promise a gain of 17 horsepower over the factory rating without a tune.
For the time being, Competition Carbon is much obliged to sell you carbon-fiber components for the seventh generation of the Corvette. The most expensive upgrade available at the time of writing is a rear hatch at $3,599 while the Chassis Mount GT Wing will set you back $3.5k including shipping.
It’s hard to estimate how much the C8RR will cost, but you may be looking at $25,000 for these upgrades. That’s the price Sigala Designs asks for… wait for it… a widebody kit that coincidentally bears the C8RR moniker as well.
