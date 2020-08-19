Porsche Taycan Gets Widebody Kit from Prior Design, Looks Like a GT3 RS

European tuning company Prior Design is known for making over-the-top kits for some of the coolest and most expensive German cars. Today, they're adding the Porsche Taycan to that list, and we really like where this is going.
Despite the memes about it being slower than a Tesla Model S, the Taycan has accomplished many things in a short amount of time. It's the only EV that handles like a Porsche and is build like one too. Thus, we think it's worthy of the same tuning treatment as the Mercedes-AMG GT or the Audi R8.
As a side-note, we've been following Prior's work on social media. Their boss appears to be interested in widebody kits for classic Audi, BMW and Mercedes models. They could turn the company into the European equivalent of Liberty Walk.
Getting back the package at hand, this comes with numerous add-ons, all centered around the widebody look. In addition to the fender extensions, Prior also added a few grilles and spoilers at the front. Meanwhile, the rear is all about that "big wing lifestyle."
Combined, they turn what's already an aggressive Porsche 4-door into a doppelganger for the legendary 911 GT3 RS. Some minor specs have also been made available. Specifically, we can tell you the front is wider by 60mm, the rear by 100mm and 22-inch multi-piece, five-twin spoke wheels are used to fill these fenders out.
As you'd expect for a kit from a reputable company, it's going to be available in carbon fiber. There are plans to offer a less epic version as well, dropping the fender flairs. Pricing will be announced when the kit is ready for production in a few months. Just to be clear, these are just rendered images at the moment. But Prior has played around with cars which are twice as expensive as a Taycan, so they will deliver on their promise.
