Top Secret Toyota Supra by Smokey Nagata Is a Widebody HKS 3.4L Stroker

Japanese tuner Top Secret created this unique kit in the 2000s. It's called the Final Evolution, pays homage to the JZA80 spec, and completely changes the look of the iconic street racing machine.As you're probably aware, the older generation of the Supra had this kind of bubble look. It still looked sporty, and nobody dared to disrespect it, but it somehow didn't match the performance of the 2JZ or the fighter jet cockpit.Nagata-san and his team changed all that. But from what we gather, the Final Evolution kit cost something like $10,000 and there's not many of them out there. This one, belonging to Trap Team, has recently landed in the U.S., where it became part of a video feature by That Racing Channel.The sports car is as white as the snow on Fujisan and looks more like a Honda S2000 than a Supra. The nose is low and pointy, shaped like a hammerhead shark. Bespoke headlights have also been installed, while the air vents down the side of the widebody kit are completely functional, feeding intercoolers or cooling brakes.The stance is understated but adds to the appeal of the car. Work XSA 04C wheels match the sharp body kit and the 19-inch fronts also allow for bigger Brembo brakes. This car looks a little low, but fear not, as a lift kit has been installed.Pop the hood and you won't be too disappointed that there's no V12 under there. Instead, you have one of the cleanest 2JZ-GTE engines we've ever seen, matched to a full HKS stroker kit. The tuner not only boosted the displacement to 3.4 liters but also added stylish piping. With forged internals at its disposal and an HKS T04Z turbocharger, the setup can put down 800 horsepower.