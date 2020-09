This is a 911 Carrera S - while that suffix obviously ensures there's extra firepower, removing the traction from the task list of the front wheels means you'll enjoy the handling more, so it's no surprise this RWD model was selected.As die-hard Porsche tuning enthusiasts will tell you, this 992 sports a Rauh-Welt Begriff widebody kit. As such, we can talk about the super-sized fenders, the (carbon-finish) front lip, the canards on the sides of the front apron and the side skirt extensions.We've saved the posterior of the vehicle for last - as it should be for a Neunelfer, this is the juiciest bit. And we can talk about the disappearance of the lower rear apron, which exposes the custom exhaust, as well as the infamous RWB triple wing, air intakes and all.The said body kit, together with the Rotiform Aerodisc covers, which resemble Turbofan wheels, come from a digital artist named Karan Adivi, who is not at the first adventure of the sort Then we have the Apple Computer livery, which is the work of pixel master Shashank Das, whose Instagram posts you can find below. And it's impossible not to love this throwback to the Porsche 935 K3 racecar, an 800 hp Le Mans fighter that Apple sponsored back in the 1980s.Now, while Rauh-Welt Begriff only started working on water-cooled 911s last year (here's the 997 debut project), the hefty price of the 992 means we might still have to wait before somebody decides to cut into its fenders for the installation of the Japanese kit.Nevertheless, we've already discussed 991-generation Neunelfers sporting Apple Computer wraps and Turbofan-style covers , so it's only a matter of time until such goodies show up on 992s.