Ford Mustang "Saab" Is a Muscle Car from Sweden

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, it's clear that we're dealing with a rendering here, but, even with this digital form, one might be entitled to ask why anybody would give a Ford Mustang a Saab face transplant. So, let's take a bit of time to zoom in on this matter.
For starters, social media can work in mysterious ways these days and we're dealing with an example of this right now - as you can easily notice in this image, the pixel stunt comes from an Instagram label dubbed Car Front Swaps. And this was born purely to put a smile on an aficionado's face (or is it fascia?).
Perhaps the label chose the said sedan's front end because it wants to ensure the Swedish automotive producer is brought back under the spotlights. After all, since a Saab comeback doesn't seem likely, that's the least we can do for a brand that became famous for its innovative spirit.
As for the elements that would most likely get in the way of a revival, there are quite a few, from an unsuccessful Koenigsegg takeover attempt and former parent company NEVS (National Electric Vehicles Sweden) having bought and passed on the rights to the brand last decade, to truck builder Scania not allowing NEVS to use Saab's Griffin logo.
Now, we'd like to leave such aspects behind and focus solely on what currently lies on the screen. So, is the styling mix stable? Well, with this being a current-generation Ford Mustang, which was unveiled in 2013, just one year after the final 9-5 was produced, it should. However, we'll let you be the judge of this.
Meanwhile, you can always enter the game and drop a suggestion for a pixel melange like this one - as you can see in the description of the Instagram post below, such shenanigans are welcome.
Perhaps the label chose the said sedan's front end because it wants to ensure the Swedish automotive producer is brought back under the spotlights. After all, since a Saab comeback doesn't seem likely, that's the least we can do for a brand that became famous for its innovative spirit.
As for the elements that would most likely get in the way of a revival, there are quite a few, from an unsuccessful Koenigsegg takeover attempt and former parent company NEVS (National Electric Vehicles Sweden) having bought and passed on the rights to the brand last decade, to truck builder Scania not allowing NEVS to use Saab's Griffin logo.
Now, we'd like to leave such aspects behind and focus solely on what currently lies on the screen. So, is the styling mix stable? Well, with this being a current-generation Ford Mustang, which was unveiled in 2013, just one year after the final 9-5 was produced, it should. However, we'll let you be the judge of this.
Meanwhile, you can always enter the game and drop a suggestion for a pixel melange like this one - as you can see in the description of the Instagram post below, such shenanigans are welcome.