2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Yellow Fever Is a Disease We Wouldn’t Mind Catching

The truck is selling with no reserve, and it will probably not shatter any records during the sale as, generally, trucks of its kind are going for mid-five-digit sums. It’s unclear what Dodge had in mind back in 2005 when it decided to launch onto the market a limited edition of the Ram 1500 SRT-10 wearing this name. Given how a monstrous Viper 8.3-liter V10 was fitted under the hood, there were plenty of options for naming it.Yet the hotshots over at Dodge ( Ram only became a brand in its own right in 2010) decided it was not the V10, or the 500 horsepower it punched out, or the rarity of the machine that were worth honoring, so we ended up with a performance pickup truck named after the color of its body. And a disease.Back then, only 500 of these special SRT-10s were made, unevenly divided between body styles. Officially called Dodge Ram SRT-10 Yellow Fever, they were unleashed onto the unsuspecting world wearing a Solar Yellow paint (here’s another naming option right here) and several other appointments that made them unique.You got things like polished dual exhaust outlets, 22-inch wheels not unlike the ones available for the Viper , black seats on the inside, and of course, a plaque telling you the number of the truck in the production queue.Most of them are still out there, trekking America’s roads, and a few are even looking for a new owner. Like this one here, number 377 of 500, which should be going under the hammer in the hands of Mecum in Houston, Texas, later this week.The truck is selling with no reserve, and it will probably not shatter any records during the sale as, generally, trucks of its kind are going for mid-five-digit sums.

