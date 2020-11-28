Dodge Viper "Time Assault" Looks Like Precise American Muscle

The Dodge Viper is a no-nonsense hand-built American car that wants to embarrass everybody, from Shelby Mustangs to European exotics. It's difficult to comprehend how raw this snake is right out of the box, but that doesn't mean we can't imagine something even better.
The TA in the name of that orange 2017 Viper you probably want stands for Time Attack. Over the years, Dodge has made multiple attempts at downforce which could tame these savage beasts. They sprouted huge wings for downforce, as well as other aero accessories, but this is actually in contrast with the original idea of the car.
Chrysler's executive VP wanted something super-exciting to get attention away from Ford and onto his cars. It was supposed to be a pure sports car, cut from the same cloth as the Jaguar E-Type and the Cobra. It had a long hood and almost no rear deck, just like some of the sexiest Ferraris and other icons from the 1960s.
Just like a real race car, the Viper had no electronics to stop you from spinning the car or locking up the brakes. It had the potential to kill you, and people loved that. However, this digital masterpiece by Hugo Silva Designs lands in between the TA and the original model. It's one of those 2000s models with large headlights.
His vision of a Time Attack car focuses not on going around a track, but on reaching the full potential of the viper as a race car. It's got the king of aero that should hold you in place even when cornering at Le Mans, starting with the two layers of winglets at the front and the adjustable splitter.
Next, we have widebody fenders and turbine wheels to extract the heat from the brakes, as well as a new carbon fiber hood. The carbon madness continues at the back with a full carbon window replacement, a large wing, and the air diffuser.
Chrysler's executive VP wanted something super-exciting to get attention away from Ford and onto his cars. It was supposed to be a pure sports car, cut from the same cloth as the Jaguar E-Type and the Cobra. It had a long hood and almost no rear deck, just like some of the sexiest Ferraris and other icons from the 1960s.
Just like a real race car, the Viper had no electronics to stop you from spinning the car or locking up the brakes. It had the potential to kill you, and people loved that. However, this digital masterpiece by Hugo Silva Designs lands in between the TA and the original model. It's one of those 2000s models with large headlights.
His vision of a Time Attack car focuses not on going around a track, but on reaching the full potential of the viper as a race car. It's got the king of aero that should hold you in place even when cornering at Le Mans, starting with the two layers of winglets at the front and the adjustable splitter.
Next, we have widebody fenders and turbine wheels to extract the heat from the brakes, as well as a new carbon fiber hood. The carbon madness continues at the back with a full carbon window replacement, a large wing, and the air diffuser.