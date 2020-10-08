Dodge Viper "Juggernaut" Is a 20-Year-Old Car with a 3,000 HP Gen V Engine

With each year that separates us from the 2017 demise of the Viper, the community built around the V10 monster seems to grow stronger. How strong? Well, the generation-linking build we have here provides an answer as good as any, so let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the thing.
The headline figure above is impressive, with this snake delivering 3,103.8 horsepower at the wheels, which makes for well above 3,500 ponies at the crank, while its maximum torque sits at 2,404 lb-ft of twist (also at the wheels). However, the devil is in the details with this project.
For one, we're dealing with a Gen II Viper built in the year 2000, but this has been gifted with a Gen V motor (think: 2013-2017) - by the way, here's our review of the American supercar.
Nevertheless, with the motor having been built by Minnesota-based Nth Moto, its details are stunning. For the record, the developer's Instagram page states the company holds not one, but two records for the fastest Gen V beasts (think: trap speed), namely a Viper TA that completed the 1/4 mile in 7.8 seconds at 180 mph and an ACR that hit 222.7 mph in the 1/2-mile.
Returning to the heart of this twenty-year-old monster, which, by the way, is nicknamed Juggernaut, you'll find an extensive list of mods in the video below.
The main features involve a stroker kit that takes the displacement from the factory 8.4 liters to 8.85 liters (540 ci), the mandatory pair of turbos (these work at 36 psi for the said muscle number), a dual 5-inch exhaust, a dry sump oiling system and foglight-mounted air intakes that skip the filters, since this is a track car - the nature of the build also explains the skinny front tires.
It's worth noting that we're still dealing with the factory block here, with the flex-fuel hardware meaning that while the said output is delivered on ethanol race fuel (the ethanol content sits at over 85%), it can also sip pump gas.
While its builders walk us through the details of the monstrous V10 in the clip below, you'll find a brief dyno run at the 16:10 timestamp.
Oh, and in case you're curious about the 1/4-mile performance delivered by Juggernaut, you should know this managed to hit over 199 mph.
For one, we're dealing with a Gen II Viper built in the year 2000, but this has been gifted with a Gen V motor (think: 2013-2017) - by the way, here's our review of the American supercar.
Nevertheless, with the motor having been built by Minnesota-based Nth Moto, its details are stunning. For the record, the developer's Instagram page states the company holds not one, but two records for the fastest Gen V beasts (think: trap speed), namely a Viper TA that completed the 1/4 mile in 7.8 seconds at 180 mph and an ACR that hit 222.7 mph in the 1/2-mile.
Returning to the heart of this twenty-year-old monster, which, by the way, is nicknamed Juggernaut, you'll find an extensive list of mods in the video below.
The main features involve a stroker kit that takes the displacement from the factory 8.4 liters to 8.85 liters (540 ci), the mandatory pair of turbos (these work at 36 psi for the said muscle number), a dual 5-inch exhaust, a dry sump oiling system and foglight-mounted air intakes that skip the filters, since this is a track car - the nature of the build also explains the skinny front tires.
It's worth noting that we're still dealing with the factory block here, with the flex-fuel hardware meaning that while the said output is delivered on ethanol race fuel (the ethanol content sits at over 85%), it can also sip pump gas.
While its builders walk us through the details of the monstrous V10 in the clip below, you'll find a brief dyno run at the 16:10 timestamp.
Oh, and in case you're curious about the 1/4-mile performance delivered by Juggernaut, you should know this managed to hit over 199 mph.