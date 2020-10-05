Dodge Viper "Revival" Looks Like a Modern GTS

View this post on Instagram

This is my Green on Green Viper design. I loved the first generation Viper GTS, what a fantastic beautiful brute. Built like a truck and powered with a ridiculous V10 rainforest ending engine, it is truly an American iconic sports car. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #digitalart #digitaldrawing #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #dodgeviper #dodgeviperacr #dodgevipergts #dodge #musclecars #americancars #musclecarsdaily #dodge #mopar #moparperformance

A post shared by Craig Kember (@kragyen) on Oct 4, 2020 at 10:58am PDT