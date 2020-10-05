autoevolution
Dodge Viper "Revival" Looks Like a Modern GTS

We are yet to receive official details on the future of the Dodge Viper and with the V10 monster having retired in 2017, enthusiasts are getting impatient. However, all we can do for now is enjoy the captivating renderings that try to bring back the snake, such as the one we have here.
Before we dive into the details of this pixel exercise, we'll remind you that Fiat Chrysler is expected to reevaluate all of its operations, as part of its merger with PSA, which has led to the birth of Stellantis.

Sure, building a business case for a go-fast machine isn't getting any easier these days. But, if we consider that the Viper was in production for over two decades, not making use of such an asset doesn't seem like the best decision.

Returning to this rendering, the work brings us a modern version of the original Viper GTS. Launched in 1996 on the platform of the Gen II Viper (the latter was more of a heavy revision for the first-gen model), this was the first coupe of the bloodline.

However, digital artist Craig Kember, who is responsible for the work, decided to forego the traditional side vent found on all five iterations of the Viper.

And the pixel master, whose design efforts can be found on multiple Toyota production models, racecars and concept cars, explained this choice in the comments section of the Instagram post below.

"I was seeing if I could get a viper feel with a strong plan intersection without the super iconic cut. The side vent does make the Viper statement easier. Just an experiment to make it full volume yet modern," the designer states.

Nevertheless, the side exhaust is still here, albeit with the tips sitting just after the front wheels. Oh, and let's not overlook those super-sized hips, which clearly state this is a styling exercise rather than an actual design proposal.

As we noticed when reviewing the Gen V Viper, one of the greatest assets of the V10 beast saw the supercar giving Italian exotics a hard time for only a fraction of the cost. And it's enough to look at the mid-engined Corvette to notice this model continues to deliver impressive results, albeit with the obvious pricing and daily driving differences between these two slabs of America.

