Stellantis Is How the Combined FCA and PSA Group Will Be Called

Last year, and somewhat out of the blue, American-Italian group FCA decided it’s time to bring a new nation into the mix, and set its sights of France. It first attempted to get in bed with Renault, but the carmaker’s husband, the French government, didn’t like that so much and kicked FCA out the window. Luckily, the second choice on the list was PSA, which proved extremely hyped about the idea of this crazy menage-a-trois.

