Stellantis Is How the Combined FCA and PSA Group Will Be Called

Last year, and somewhat out of the blue, American-Italian group FCA decided it’s time to bring a new nation into the mix, and set its sights of France. It first attempted to get in bed with Renault, but the carmaker’s husband, the French government, didn’t like that so much and kicked FCA out the window. Luckily, the second choice on the list was PSA, which proved extremely hyped about the idea of this crazy menage-a-trois.
So, we’ve known for a while FCA and PSA will merge. It’s a 50:50 type of deal, the worst kind you can get yourself entangled in, but the two seem so much in love that are determined to make it work. So now the companies announced they have agreed on their common group level and corporate brand name. And that is Stellantis.
We’re told the name has roots in the Latin verb “stello” meaning “to brighten with stars,” and that it was selected because its origins “pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism.” Right, because that’s all you need in a new couple, history and optimism.
“The Stellantis name will be used exclusively at the Group level, as a Corporate brand. The next step in the process will be the unveiling of a logo that with the name will become the corporate brand identity,” FCA said in a statement.
“The names and the logos of the Stellantis Group’s constituent brands will remain unchanged.”
The full merger between the two should be completed sometime in 2021. According the numbers, the combined might of the two auto groups would make the joined company the fourth-largest player in the industry, with an estimated 8.7 million cars sold each year. Combined revenues are estimated at nearly €170 billion ($194 billion).
