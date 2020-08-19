Modernized Dodge Charger Daytona Gets the Viper V10 Nobody Asked For

New Officina Armare $3 Million Catamaran Aquanaut Is the SUV of the Sea

Just yesterday, we talked about how the rendering realm can deliver some sort of counterculture for the let's-HEMI-everything attitude that has seen vehicles like the Dodge Durango Hellcat, Ram 1500 TRX and even the upcoming Jeep Wrangler 392 receiving this type of Mopar muscle straight from the factory. And we are now back on the topic, with the help of a pixel portrait showcasing a classic Dodge Charger Daytona. 7 photos



And while the presence of a hood would mean the change is invisible, the "Viper" branding on the quarter panels ensures this wouldn't go unnoticed.



The iconic rear wing has been shaved and while this might allow the muscular rear end lines to shine, we need to keep in mind that the lack of rear end downforce would need to be addressed in a real-life scenario.



Speaking of airflow manipulation, we have to notice that digital artist Karan Adivi, who is responsible for this work, has installed a super-sized air dam up front, together with side skirt extensions and NACA ducts just before the rear wheels (these may serve brake cooling purposes).



Then there's the widebody approach - while the front wings now feature beefier arches, the overfenders at the back are striking. And no, those aren't Ferrari wheels, even though the Autostrada Modena shoes of this Dodge admittedly bear a strong resemblance to Prancing Horse wheels. For the record, The orange is here, but the HEMI is gone - why?

Before we answer, keep in mind this pixel part of the Internet used to be labeled as a "corner" until last decade. That's when multiple artists made the transition from 2D to 3D work, with the past few years having seen the appearance of the best renderings out there matching that of actual photos. Obviously, the said transformation took the popularity of such digital developments to a whole new level.



As for why anybody would wish to remove the amazing HEMIs from their bays, this has more to do with choosing an unbeaten path rather than not showing love to these brilliant V8s.



