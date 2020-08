Not only is this a motor from the Blue Oval camp, namely the Aussie side, but we're talking about a straight-six, albeit a massively capable one. And, as if those aspects weren't enough to trigger purists, the power adder of choice is a turbocharger, since this is what the real-world Barra family dictates.In factory form, these inline-sixes, which were built between 2002 and 2016, deliver up to 436 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. As for how the aftermarket has built on this, we're talking four-digit outputs. Of course, not all builds take the muscle number that high, but the point is that you'll find plenty of parts for such a project, with costs and reliability being among the assets for such a build.The aspects mentioned above drove Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind the stunt, to come up with a detailed 3D model of the Barra engine and then some.Just to make sure nobody misses this world-gone-upside-down Mopar machine, the pixel master seems to have chosen a Demon as a host.Then again, the wheels and tires of this custom toy are even more capable than those of the 3,300 Demons Dodge produced, not least thanks to the beadlock setup that keeps those rear tires in place during the takeoff.As for that red rollcage adorning the cabin of the Dodge, the hardware is there to keep you safe and ensure you don't get kicked out of drag racing events (a cage is mandatory if your car can complete the quarter-mile in under ten seconds, a box this heretic should be able to tick without breaking a sweat).