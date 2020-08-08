2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Will Start from $80,995... If You Can Get One

Ever since Dodge revealed the Hellcat version of the Durango, people have been wondering how much it will cost. And today, we have some leaked pricing information for one of the hottest SUV debuts of the year.
Most price estimates put the Durango SRT Hellcat at about $84,000. The math was based on the price relationship between the Grand Cherokee SRT and the Trackhawk model for obvious reasons. But the guesses were wrong.
According to a report from Mopar Insiders, the base price of the Durango SRT Hellcat will be only $80,995 before taxes and shipping. This information is based on "our dealer connections," and it puts the Hellcat SUV at $18,000 over the price of a 6.4-liter HEMI V8-powered 2021 Dodge Durango SRT, which will start at $62,995. Yes, that's a price reveal too.
Even so, this is going to be quite the performance bargain, as it will get you 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8. And with a 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds you're basically the king of the road.
The only problem is that you're probably not going to be able to get one, especially not that cheap. Dodge has basically allocated a production window of about six months to a year before the all-new Durango arrives. So it's basically like a super-desirable limited-edition sports car. Dealers will easily add at least $10,000, if not more.
According to the same source, the standard equipment list will include slotted two-piece brake rotors, 20-inch black wheels, and a bunch of cosmetic stuff. However, they will charge as much as $1,200 for the black stripes or $1,600 for the red interior.
Used Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk prices have begun to come down a lot, which means you're basically only getting this model because you're a hardcore Durango fan, want every Hellcat they make, or just desire something different.
