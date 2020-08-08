2008 Ford Mustang "Red Mist" Is a Kick-Ass Movie Car

Modern movie cars are just automakers paying for silver-screen publicity. But 2010's blockbuster Kick-Ass is no sellout, so we think this Ford Mustang is a legit' piece of history and modern pop culture.
This particular Mustang recently sold on eBay for just $37,750. These might be hard times, but that's still an absolute bargain if you ask us. And while you can no longer bid on the car, it looks so interesting and different that it was worth a feature.
Obviously, the styling isn't going to be for everybody, but we have seen much uglier versions of the S197 Mustang, and the condition is immaculate. The one big thing holding the project back is the fact that it's the 3rd of 3 examples, which is why it's been called a "replica" in the past.
Even if it hasn't been in the movie, people nowadays go absolutely crazy over any DeLorean they can find. So just like you can go "Back to the Future" in every DMC-12, fighting crime in this shouldn't be any problem.
According to the eBay seller, this started out as a Mustang GT Hurst Edition and it received a body kit designed by Rick Evans (not for the movie). Production of those was supposed to be limited to 100 units, but we'd be surprised if they got anywhere near that.
The kit comes with deep bumpers and skirts, carved up by a bunch of little vents vaguely reminiscent of the Saleen S7 supercar. It's also got the obvious scissor doors, red halo LEDs lights, two-tone 20-inch wheels, and a paint job fitting for a flamboyant superhero.
Pop the hood and you find there's actual value in this car, as the Mustang's 4.6-liter V8 has been fitted with a Vortech supercharger system and now produces about 650 horsepower. It also has nitrous and a bunch of other performance mods.
