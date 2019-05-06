Dodge Durango SRT Gets Hellcat V8 Swap, Becomes Pursuit Speed Trap Concept

Typical of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a concept for the U.S. automaker is little more than an engine swap. This time around, the Durango SRT loses the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 for the supercharged 6.2-liter that Dodge uses in the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles didn’t publish the 0-to-60, quarter-mile, and maximum velocity of the Pursuit Speed Trap Concept, but on the upside, there’s no denying the three-row family SUV is capable of hitting triple digit speeds. In the case of the SRT with the 6.4-liter engine, the



David Hakim explains on



In addition to the engine swap, the Durango is modded with “Mopar lowering springs and a low-restriction, cat-back exhaust system.” Replacing the 392 with the Hellcat wasn’t hard considering both engines “Share the same basic exterior dimensions.”



The MP 3015C transfer case ensures a torque split of 40 percent to the front and 60 percent to the rear in regular driving conditions. Going into Track Mode channels 70 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear, which is wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero performance tires.



