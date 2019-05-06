autoevolution

Dodge Durango SRT Gets Hellcat V8 Swap, Becomes Pursuit Speed Trap Concept

6 May 2019, 11:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Typical of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a concept for the U.S. automaker is little more than an engine swap. This time around, the Durango SRT loses the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 for the supercharged 6.2-liter that Dodge uses in the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat.
30 photos
Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap ConceptDodge Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap ConceptDodge Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap ConceptDodge Durango SRT Pursuit Speed Trap Concept2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT2018 Dodge Durango SRT
Let that sink in for a moment. From 475 to 797 horsepower, the Durango is on par with the Redeye. Torque also levels up from 470 to 707 pound-feet of torque, more than enough to fire up all the tires at the slightest tap of the loud pedal. More potent than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the concept utilizes an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles didn’t publish the 0-to-60, quarter-mile, and maximum velocity of the Pursuit Speed Trap Concept, but on the upside, there’s no denying the three-row family SUV is capable of hitting triple digit speeds. In the case of the SRT with the 6.4-liter engine, the $62,995 model matches the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a top speed of 180 mph.

David Hakim explains on Dodge Garage the concept “will travel through seven states competing at eight tracks along the way.” Racking up 4,000 miles on real roads on a week-long trip is one thing, but the law enforcement-styled livery is certain to make a few people panic.

In addition to the engine swap, the Durango is modded with “Mopar lowering springs and a low-restriction, cat-back exhaust system.” Replacing the 392 with the Hellcat wasn’t hard considering both engines “Share the same basic exterior dimensions.”

The MP 3015C transfer case ensures a torque split of 40 percent to the front and 60 percent to the rear in regular driving conditions. Going into Track Mode channels 70 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear, which is wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero performance tires.

Another area the engineers at SRT updated the Durango is the braking system. With 15.75-inch discs and six-piston calipers up front plus 13.78-inch discs and four-piston calipers at the rear, this gentle giant has the stopping power to match the supercharged blunderbuss under the hood.
dodge durango srt engine swap Dodge Durango Hellcat Dodge concept
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 