Dodge Viper GTI Looks Like a German Supercar for American Money

Sure, we're feasting our eyes on a rendering here, but is this a German hot hatch with added U.S. spice or are we dealing with an American supercar that has put on a German face?
Given the fact that most of the real estate comes from the Viper, the answer to the question above probably involves the latter version. Then again, the front end of the Mk VIII Volkswagen Golf GTI does make an impact, even if it probably appears super-sized in its bid to fill in the 8.4-liter V10 shoes of the beast.
Then again, with the current GTI clearly showcasing the boldest styling since the label was introduced back in 1976, it's no surprise this was selected for the face swap. Speaking of which, we'll have to thank digital label carfrontswaps for bringing the two go-fast machines together (it's difficult to overlook the aptly chosen nickname, isn't it?).
You should know such pixel shenanigans are rather popular on social media these days, as those of you who follow our Speed Shot stories (there's a tag for that below) are probably aware.
As for the Viper, the most badass incarnation of the vehicle was selected for this visual stunt, namely the ACR with the Extreme Aero Package. For the record, this delivers north of 1,200 lbs of downforce at 150 mph.
Of course, with the Viper having been retired back in 2017, we're all eager to see what FCA, which has now become Stellantis following its merger with PSA, has in store for the nameplate.
The sheer fact that the Viper was in production for over two and a half decades means it would be a pity for this badge to remain confined to the history books. After all, why wouldn’t you want a machine that can give Italian exotics a hard time for only a fraction of the cost?
