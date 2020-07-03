Chevrolet Camaro Rendered as a Supercar Killer Bugatti Hopes Will Never Happen

As one of the iconic models in Chevrolet’s lineup, the Camaro has been redesigned a million times by digital artists across the world, and many of these reinterpretations envisioned even more aggressive styling that would prepare the car for a different kind of battle.
So is the case with the rendering that we have here and which imagines a more futuristic Camaro whose goal wouldn’t necessarily be to compete again pony and muscle cars, but against supercars.
The design proposed by Ahmed Malik is pretty bold, and while it’s hard to imagine Chevrolet would go for such a dramatic change, it’s still interesting to see the Camaro evolving beyond the approach that it’s already famous for.
While in terms of looks Chevrolet just wants to stick with its signature design for the Camaro, the performance of the car is something that often gets pretty impressive, with the company even experimenting with new-generation ideas.
Living proof in this regard is the Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO concept, which was announced in 2018 and was supposed to be an electric drag racer.
Created in partnership with drag racing team Hancock and Lane Racing, this unique concept race car was running on electric power exclusively, with the final output reaching some 700 horsepower. And while this was supposed to be a drag racer, the concept didn’t neglect autonomy either, so it came with a 800-volt battery pack, which at the time of launch was more than twice the capacity available on the Chevy Volt and Bolt electric cars.
Performance-wise, this electric Camaro was impressive. According to Chevrolet’s own tests, the car was capable of reaching a 9-second time for a quarter mile (approximately 400 meters) race.
At the end of the day, Chevrolet Camaro does have what it takes to step into supercar territory when it comes to performance, even if that involves more unconventional ideas like an electric motor, but as far as the design goes, this might not necessarily the best idea in the long term.
The design proposed by Ahmed Malik is pretty bold, and while it’s hard to imagine Chevrolet would go for such a dramatic change, it’s still interesting to see the Camaro evolving beyond the approach that it’s already famous for.
While in terms of looks Chevrolet just wants to stick with its signature design for the Camaro, the performance of the car is something that often gets pretty impressive, with the company even experimenting with new-generation ideas.
Living proof in this regard is the Chevrolet Camaro eCOPO concept, which was announced in 2018 and was supposed to be an electric drag racer.
Created in partnership with drag racing team Hancock and Lane Racing, this unique concept race car was running on electric power exclusively, with the final output reaching some 700 horsepower. And while this was supposed to be a drag racer, the concept didn’t neglect autonomy either, so it came with a 800-volt battery pack, which at the time of launch was more than twice the capacity available on the Chevy Volt and Bolt electric cars.
Performance-wise, this electric Camaro was impressive. According to Chevrolet’s own tests, the car was capable of reaching a 9-second time for a quarter mile (approximately 400 meters) race.
At the end of the day, Chevrolet Camaro does have what it takes to step into supercar territory when it comes to performance, even if that involves more unconventional ideas like an electric motor, but as far as the design goes, this might not necessarily the best idea in the long term.
View this post on Instagram
Chevrolet Camaro. Which one, yellow, red, green, or black?. #auto #automotive #automotivedesign #automotivesketch #art #car #conceptcar #conceptcardesign #conceptdesign #carsketch #carsketching #cardesign #cardesigning #design #designing #sketching #sketch #style #render #rendering #illustration #transportationdesign #transportation #transportationsketch #vehicle #industrialdesign #productdesign #futurecar #futuristiccardesign #chevroletcamaro