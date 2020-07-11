2021 Lamborghini Diablo: What Would It Look Like as a Modern Supercar?

5 UPDATE: Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Looks Better Than Most Supercars

Flamboyant and powerful, Lamborghinis are some of the coolest supercars of all time. Today, it's all about those Urus super-SUVs . However, we can't imagine the Raging Bull brand without one wedge-shaped icon, the Diablo. 3 photos



Time hasn't been unkind to this machine. But rendering artist TheSketchMonkey still though it would be a good idea to modernize a Diablo into a "2021 model". Who knows, maybe some rich collector will find a way to update one of these classics, though we wouldn't be on it.



Back in those days, supercars were raw and way more exotic. You couldn't see them being driven by your favorite YouTuber, yet every young car fanatic must have at least one bedroom poster featuring the Diablo . You should never meet your hero, but that doesn't mean you can't render it.Time hasn't been unkind to this machine. But rendering artist TheSketchMonkey still though it would be a good idea to modernize a Diablo into a "2021 model". Who knows, maybe some rich collector will find a way to update one of these classics, though we wouldn't be on it.Surprisingly, the artist starts with some marker-on-paper sketches of the car. Unless we're mistaken, this is some old footage, from back when he was a hardcore Chip Foose fan. As usual, the YouTube artist focuses his efforts on the parts that immediately date the car. Personally, I like the round taillights, as they trigger a heavy dose of nostalgia. However, objectively speaking, they're bad, and I'd like to think that if Lamborghini had more money, they'd have made some bespoke lights too.A Y-shaped LED element is used to modernize the back of the Diablo. After that, we see other contemporary touches being introduced, such as a mesh rear grille and a potent air diffuser. The artist argues that Lamborghini is one of the few brands in the world where you could take a car from the '80s or '90s and have it look contemporary with just a few mods. Part of it is the flamboyant DNA of their designs. Maybe that's why the Japanese crews are still rocking the older V12s.