Revolt Systems Tesla Model S "Crate Motor" Promises 533 HP

We live in a day and age where electric vehicles are gaining popularity to the detriment of gas-guzzling engines. Environmental consciousness and green bills have brought us here, and these circumstances have paved the way to crate motors such as the Model S-based kit from Revolt Systems.
As the name implies, you’re not looking at a small-block V8 or a Coyote with CNC-machined aircraft aluminum garnishing. This is “a highly modified motor” from the Model S that cranks out approximately 533 horsepower and more than 800 pound-feet of torque, translating to 1,085 Nm or thereabouts.
Right off the bat, it’s easy to understand why Revolt takes pride in this crate motor. Not only does the torque come on instantly, but the output ratings are superior to most crate engines available today. Compatible with “your classic sleeper, show car, street rod, muscle car, or custom build,” this fellow is engineered, tested, and manufactured – with pride - in the United States.
What comes as a bit of a surprise is the plug-and-play character of the crate motor. The mounts are similar to those of a small-block engine, and because it attaches directly to the driveshaft, the e-motor allows you to use the existing rear axle. This design allows changing the gear ratios in the third member, adjusting for acceleration, top speed, or a mixture of both.
“The electric revolution is here and we want to make sure that we add insane power that complement your classic cars aesthetics,” said Revolt Systems. “A tremendous amount of time and engineering is put into every detail so you will be proud to open your hood and show off your new electric powertrain.”
There is, however, something that needs to be pointed out about the switch from internal combustion to electric drive. You need plenty of electronic trickery in addition to the e-motor, and don't forget about the battery either.
Pricing for the Revolt Systems kit isn’t available at the time of writing, but a similar crate motor from EV West is readily available from $11,900. The e-motor in question comes with an inverter, gearbox, dashboard display, the EV Controls control unit, throttle pedal, brake switch, encoder plug and pins, axle clips, two axles, a pre-charge relay, and a pre-charge resistor.
