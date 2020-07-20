1997 Dodge Copperhead Was Supposed to Be the Poor Man's Viper

4 Somebody Did This to a Viper and It's The Worst Body Kit Ever

The problem with the Viper was two-fold. The V10 engine was huge and couldn't be installed in other cars easily. Also, it was quite expensive. It initially retailed from $50,700 (not adjusted for inflation), but by 1997, it had gone up to $66,000. That's the year the Copperhead came out as a concept.Just like the Venom concept we recently showed you, the Copperhead was supposed to slot neatly under the Viper and offer an alternative to all those who couldn't afford one. The study was supposed to be ready by 2000 and be available from $30,000. For the record, a 2000 Porsche Boxster carried an MSRP of $41,430, so this was still cheap.Now, the place where they really goofed up is in the engine department, as an Intrepid 2.7-liter V6 engine with only 220 horsepower was placed under the hood. The 5-speed gated manual was supposed to accompany you on a leisurely 0 to 60 mph stroll in 6.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 135 miles per hour. Not very impressive.The Copperhead was based on the Viper chassis but measured 3 inches narrower and was 8 inches shorter. However, they pushed the wheels right to the edges of the body, resulting in a massive wheelbase.Compared to the Viper, this was obviously an ugly concept. It looks like it has armpits for front fenders and an eyesight problem. The paint is nice, though, shifting between multiple shades of metallic orange and red. But even if it looked good, we doubt Carroll Shelvy or Lee Iacocca would have approved of a V6 sports car, so it was never going to replace the Viper's success.