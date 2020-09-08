Stroked Dodge Viper Idles Like a Muscle Car, Sounds Like a Lamborghini at RPM

This 1971 Dodge Challenger 426 Hemi 4-Speed Gets a Second Chance, Numbers Match

The list of goodies starts with forged rotating components, a custom tune for the engine control system, a non-VVT camshaft with PAC double springs, and CNC cylinder heads with 2.125-inch intake valves and 1.608-inch exhaust valves. Mahle forged pistons, Steel Moly-filled piston rings, H-beam forged connecting rods with Daido tri-metal rod bearings, and cast-iron liners are a few other notable changes.All told, you’re looking at 825 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque on 93-octane gasoline for this 2013 model year Viper GTS uploaded on YouTube by Sneaky Snakes. Like a certain follower says in the comments section, the V10 blunderbuss “idles like a muscle car and turns into a Lambo at high revolutions.”“Choppy” would be the best word to describe the sound at idle, and it comes courtesy of the no-nonsense camshaft mentioned beforehand as well as the odd firing order. As opposed to the split-pin crankshaft of the Huracan or Porsche Carrera GT, the Viper also happens to feature a common-pin crankshaft design.Last, but certainly not least, don’t forget that the V10 in the Viper has pushrods instead of overhead cams. Also worthy of mention, the exhaust setup plays a huge role in terms of aural quality because each side of the V10 dumps the exhaust gases out the sidepipes below the doors. In other words, you’re hearing five cylinders singing the song of their people unless you sit in the front or rear of the vehicle.As for the reason the Viper can’t rev as high as a Lamborghini, that would be the long stroke and pushrod setup. For reference, the V10 in the Viper redlines at 6,400 revolutions while the Huracan Evo screams all the way up to 8,500 revolutions.Nevertheless, this blue fellow certainly has a bit of Lambo to it at higher revs.