Dodge Viper ACR Drag Races 1JZ-Swapped 240SX, Surprises Follow

Ever wondered if the Dodge Viper ACR can stand up to a Japanese sports car from the 1990s? You probably didn't; the Viper is the import slayer, so it should be fine as long as a 1000 horsepower Supra doesn't show up.
YouTube channel Hoonigan has a knack for capturing the rawness of a street race in broad daylight, under controlled conditions. We also get a much better view of the secret weapons these cars are packing.
The Nissan 240SX is not known for its pure drag racing performance. It's more of a versatile drift car than anything else. This particular model appears to be a U.S.-market 1994 model with the face swap to make it look like an import.
Under the hood, you won't find one of Nissan's KA24 engines or even the popular RB swap. Instead, it's got a 1JZ block straight from Japan. The block is stock, but it's been covered in mods, such as a giant Garrett turbo, new manifold, intake, and everything needed to cope with about 500 horsepower.
Meanwhile, the Dodge Viper ACR is powered by freedom, independence, and the screams of eagles. Its owner tells us that the rear wing is 1,776mm long, coinciding with the year America was founded. If that doesn't worry the Nissan owner, those extra-wider tires and the 645 horsepower of the V10 engine should. That's 8.4 liters versus a 2.5-liter with some gold foil.
The first race sees the 240SX smashed hard, so the owner decided to level the field by installing bigger wheels and tires. This does have a positive effect, though the Viper is still pulling ahead. The final rolling race shows us just how close these two cars are. Once the 240SX has the boost, it starts nudging ahead, which could also be due to the ridiculous aerodynamic profile of the big-winged Dodge supercar.
