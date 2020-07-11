Ram SRT-10 "Truckzilla" Looks Like Mopar Daddy

Here's a proposal nobody saw coming: a Ram truck belonging to the current generation, which has been given a monster truck conversion, all with the Viper's V10 heart. The dreamers among us need this sort of wacky machines for sheer entertainment and this is precisely what the rendering we have here portrays.
As you can notice in the images showcasing the contraption, the monster truck part is pretty simple: we have the traditional treatment, which ranges from the dedicate chassis and the uber-long-travel suspension, to the cut-out arches and, of course, the specific wheel/tire combo.
Moving on to the V10 motivation of this project, you should know this involves an earlier project of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist behind the visual stunt.
In fact, the pixel master mentions this in the description of the Instagram post below, this Ram was first modeled for the FCA Drive For Design Ram Sketch Challenge, which took place back in April. Judged by Ralph Gilles, FCA Design Boss and Mark Trostle, Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design, the shenanigan invited designers from across the web to introduce their vision of a Ram truck.
And Timothy decided to revive the amazing Viper-engined Dodge Ram SRT-10 that was built between 2003 and 2006.
As for how this tale could be linked to the real world, half of its certainly qualifies for that - with the Viper having been retired since 2017, that monstrous 8-liter motor isn't returning anytime soon. Nevertheless, Ram is working on a beast of a truck, namely the TRX.
Previewed by the Ram Rebel TRX concept that landed back in 2016, the newcomer is set to land by this fall. Since the Viper's halo car role was taken over by the Hellcat, the pumped-up 1500 will be animated by the infamous supercharged 6.2-liter V8, as shown by the said concept.
And since Ford has recently confirmed that the all-new F-150 is getting its Raptor range-topper for the 2021 model, we can't wait to see the two going head to head.
