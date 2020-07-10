Would You Consider the 2022 Nissan Frontier If It Looked Like This?

As you all know, the Ranger has recently been crowned the best-selling pickup truck in the mid-size segment despite the ongoing woes of the health crisis. The Frontier, however, is a backmarker according to the sales figures for Q2 in the U.S. even though it's much more affordable.
Down 54 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019, the mid-sized workhorse from Nissan sold only 8,794 units over three months. That’s peanuts compared to the Ranger’s results, and even the Jeep Gladiator sold more examples.
This is where the 2022 Frontier enters the scene, trying to compensate for so many years of neglect. The outgoing model is affordable because it’s an outdated design based on the previous generation of the Navara, and frankly, it’s high time for the Frontier to put up a fight against domestic trucks like the Ford Ranger.
Expected early next year, the all-new Frontier will feature cool LEDs up front and a prominent grille. Inspired by the pre-production prototype in the “Nissan Next: From A to Z” teaser video, the lead picture of this story is the best preview we have to date. Penned by Kleber Silva with great attention to detail, the rendering also stays true to the design of the hood, A-pillars, and dual-cab configuration.
The fog lights and their housings, flared wheel arches, as well as the chromed door handles and side mirrors are lifted from the Navara, which features a twin-turbo diesel engine as standard for the 2020 model year. Sold in 109 markets worldwide, the Navara succeeds both the Datsun Truck and Nissan 720 workhorses.
Recently spied clad in camouflage, the all-new Frontier has many similarities to the Navara yet it’s a different animal under the skin. The most obvious difference is the direct injection V6 with 3.8 liters of displacement, which is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission for the 2020 model year. Compared to the 4.0-liter V6 that it replaces, the Frontier with the 3.8 is $2,000 more expensive.
Word has it a NISMO version is under development as well, but until further notice, we’ll take that rumor with a considerable grain of salt.
This is where the 2022 Frontier enters the scene, trying to compensate for so many years of neglect. The outgoing model is affordable because it’s an outdated design based on the previous generation of the Navara, and frankly, it’s high time for the Frontier to put up a fight against domestic trucks like the Ford Ranger.
Expected early next year, the all-new Frontier will feature cool LEDs up front and a prominent grille. Inspired by the pre-production prototype in the “Nissan Next: From A to Z” teaser video, the lead picture of this story is the best preview we have to date. Penned by Kleber Silva with great attention to detail, the rendering also stays true to the design of the hood, A-pillars, and dual-cab configuration.
The fog lights and their housings, flared wheel arches, as well as the chromed door handles and side mirrors are lifted from the Navara, which features a twin-turbo diesel engine as standard for the 2020 model year. Sold in 109 markets worldwide, the Navara succeeds both the Datsun Truck and Nissan 720 workhorses.
Recently spied clad in camouflage, the all-new Frontier has many similarities to the Navara yet it’s a different animal under the skin. The most obvious difference is the direct injection V6 with 3.8 liters of displacement, which is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission for the 2020 model year. Compared to the 4.0-liter V6 that it replaces, the Frontier with the 3.8 is $2,000 more expensive.
Word has it a NISMO version is under development as well, but until further notice, we’ll take that rumor with a considerable grain of salt.