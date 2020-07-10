2019 Chevrolet Silverado "Sleeper Sam" Has a Procharger for Days, Sounds Nasty

If you come from outside the truck world, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado might not strike you as the type of machine one would take down the forced induction route. Then again, the aftermarket opportunities for such machines have been growing for quite a while now, with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado we have here being an example as good as any.
The build comes from Late Model Racecraft, a Texas specialist claiming the machine is the first of its kind, namely the first to be taken this far. So, what does that mean?
Well, the 2019 Silverado is an all-new model and this example is animated by the 6.2-liter V8. However, the engine has left its naturally aspirated nature behind, being fitted with a Procharger (think: belt-driven turbo).
On top of that, the motor has been gifted with custom drop-in pistons, an aggressive cam setup coming from Cam Motions and American Racing Headers hardware. Oh, and thanks to the Borla exhaust, that V8 can now fully express its feelings and emotions.
Using a conservative tune and up to 9 lbs of boost, the 6.2-liter V8 now delivers around 600 hp to the rear wheels, which makes for around 700 ponies at the crank (the stock output sits at 420 hp).
Now, as the specialist explains in the video at the bottom of the page, the E90 ECU didn't exactly show a tuning-friendly nature, but this matter has been addressed. However, we can't say the same about the TCM (transmission control module) and while the ten-speed auto seems to handle the extra power, being able to program it differently should improve drivability.
Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 10:20 point of the video for the dyno run, while the 18:26 timestamp shows a quick rolling race against a stock Silverado.
As for all the chrome added to the exterior of the Chevy, this polarizing feature is a different kettle of fish.
Well, the 2019 Silverado is an all-new model and this example is animated by the 6.2-liter V8. However, the engine has left its naturally aspirated nature behind, being fitted with a Procharger (think: belt-driven turbo).
On top of that, the motor has been gifted with custom drop-in pistons, an aggressive cam setup coming from Cam Motions and American Racing Headers hardware. Oh, and thanks to the Borla exhaust, that V8 can now fully express its feelings and emotions.
Using a conservative tune and up to 9 lbs of boost, the 6.2-liter V8 now delivers around 600 hp to the rear wheels, which makes for around 700 ponies at the crank (the stock output sits at 420 hp).
Now, as the specialist explains in the video at the bottom of the page, the E90 ECU didn't exactly show a tuning-friendly nature, but this matter has been addressed. However, we can't say the same about the TCM (transmission control module) and while the ten-speed auto seems to handle the extra power, being able to program it differently should improve drivability.
Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 10:20 point of the video for the dyno run, while the 18:26 timestamp shows a quick rolling race against a stock Silverado.
As for all the chrome added to the exterior of the Chevy, this polarizing feature is a different kettle of fish.