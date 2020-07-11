Widebody Ford F-150 Raptor "Supertruck" Shows Extreme Stance

As we wait for the Blue Oval to release fresh details on the upcoming 2021 F-150 Raptor (so far, the carmaker has only confirmed the model year of the new Raptor), we've brought along a rendering that portrays the outgoing model in extreme trim.
The go-fast-anywhere incarnation of the F-150 has already been modded in all sorts of ways, with this digital rendering appearing to favor the asphalt handling, albeit while not ignoring the offroading assets of the bed wielder.
For starters, the truck is fitted with a widebody kit. The added fenders feature a rounded design, while not being linked to the vehicle with the help of other elements, such as side skirt extensions. Thus, the steps that facilitate access on the production model remain in place.
As for the wheels sitting inside those arches, these feature an original design, appearing to build on the bead lock look featured by serious rugged terrain projects from the real world, albeit with a complex 3D approach. Of course, the tires they're wrapped in still mean this Raptor can take you far off the beaten path.
Then we have the lowered stance of the Ford - there's no reason to fret about the ground clearance limitation, since this change comes via ais suspension, so the driver can lift the vehicle at any given time (with smartphone apps now being a trend in the industry, a tap of the screen is enough to achieve the said effect).
We'll quickly go over the extra light up front, moving over to the bar marking the border between the bed and the cab, with the integration of the third brake light being particularly appealing.
Fortunately, digital artist Mikhail Sachko, who is responsible for this Raptor work, has also delivered a zoomed-in take that allows us to notice all the sweet details, as you'll see in one of the Instagram posts below.
