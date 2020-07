To start with, the digital work is based on the Ford Mustang Boss 302, albeit not the 1969 model that started it, but its 1970 evolution.The vehicle has been fitted with the sort of massive wheels that never landed under a muscle car back in the day. Of course, this required custom arches: we're not just talking about wider units, as these are fully integrated into the body of the machine. And while the front arches are of medium size, the ones at the back come in XXL form, while featuring air intakes that serve the relocated engine.The lost of aero updates also includes an air-dam-gone-full-fascia up front, with this featuring a monstrous diffuser, whose styling is matched by that of the side skirt extensions. Moving over to the other end of the car, we notice the modern lower fascia sitting below the color-coded bumper, with four generous tailpipes being on the list.Now, the idea of a mid-engined Mustang dates back to the 1960s, as Ford engineers were experimenting with the midship layout from the get-go (the 'Stang came to the world in 1964, remember?). Of course, the Blue Oval transformation involved changing the body style, while the shenanigan we have here maintains the factory proportions of the vehicle.As for the Ferrari engine animating this digital build, the inspiration for this came from the Corruptt Mustang, a real-world project we discussed last month, albeit with this keeping the unit up front.While the Corruptt's F430-borrowed 4.3-liter V8 is compact enough to fit the car without requiring the relocation of the suspension towers. Oh, and the pair of turbochargers is there to ensure this pony can run with the big boys.In fact, digital artist Karan Adivi, who is responsible for this work, mentions the build in the description of the Insta posts showcasing the rendering. And yes, the aficionado has come up with two specs for his creation: one stays true to the said inspiration source, while the other comes dressed in the obvious red.