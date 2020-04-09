autoevolution
FEATURED  autoevolution's 🌎 Earth Month  
Car reviews:
 

Ram SRT-10 ACR "Brings Back" the Viper with a Bed

9 Apr 2020, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Does one really need an excuse to revive the Dodge Viper or the Ram SRT-10? Not really, but FCA just offered digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel a reason to bring back both. You see, the company recently launched a one-day design challenge (it's still running) inviting penning masters to throw their best Ram pickup truck designs at us.
3 photos
Ram SRT-10 ACR renderingRam SRT-10 ACR rendering
The participating entries will be judged by Ralph Gilles, FCA Design Boss and Mark Trostle, Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design. And while there doesn't seem to be any actual prize, Internet attention can be an extremely valuable coin for artists.

Zooming in on the pixel work, this packs all the right details. For one, the spoiler-included bed cover, the hood scoop and the stripes remind us of the production model. And while this is a tale about V10 power, Hellcat fans won't be disappointed either. Not when the doors feature Charger-like styling, while the wheels are lifted from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Oh, and it seems the artist forgot to remove those yellow splitter protectors. Or maybe he left them in place on purpose. No, not to keep that aggressive lower front apron safe in the detriment of aesthetics, but to stay true to the Mopar inside joke that even "official" renderings mention (here's a next-generation Charger example we covered earlier this year).

Now, it's worth noting that only 10,046 examples of the Dodge Ram SRT-10 were built between 2003 and 2006. Now, this figure is not far from that of the Dodge Lil' Red Express built in 1978 and 1979 - why mention the latter? Well, as we discussed earlier today, the retro icon is the topic of another entry for the challenge introduced by the automotive producer.

PS: The said artist had released a rendering showcasing a Quad Cab Dakota Sport just one day before the challenge, so you'll find this in the second post below.


speed shot Ram Dodge Dodge Viper Viper rendering
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day