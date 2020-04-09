Ram SRT-10 ACR "Brings Back" the Viper with a Bed

View this post on Instagram

FCA head design @ralphgilles and @trostlemark are challenging people from around the world to take this sketch battle for #RAMtrucks and this is my take on the ram #drivefordesign challenge, RAM SRT10 ACR. SRT10 ram Probably one of the most badass truck ever built and we need this bad boy back for 2020. And here's my concept for it.. Fcadrivefordesign.com #drivefordesign #fca #fcanorthamerica #ramtrucks #dodge #dodgeram #badasstrucks #racingstripes #srt10 #srt #hemi #dodgeram #dodgeramsrt10 #viper #hotrod #muscletruck #pickuptrucks

Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:23am PDT