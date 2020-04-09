Ram SRT-10 ACR "Brings Back" the Viper with a Bed

Zooming in on the pixel work, this packs all the right details. For one, the spoiler-included bed cover, the hood scoop and the stripes remind us of the production model. And while this is a tale about V10 power, Hellcat fans won't be disappointed either. Not when the doors feature Charger-like styling, while the wheels are lifted from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
Oh, and it seems the artist forgot to remove those yellow splitter protectors. Or maybe he left them in place on purpose. No, not to keep that aggressive lower front apron safe in the detriment of aesthetics, but to stay true to the Mopar inside joke that even "official" renderings mention (here's a next-generation Charger example we covered earlier this year).
Now, it's worth noting that only 10,046 examples of the Dodge Ram SRT-10 were built between 2003 and 2006. Now, this figure is not far from that of the Dodge Lil' Red Express built in 1978 and 1979 - why mention the latter? Well, as we discussed earlier today, the retro icon is the topic of another entry for the challenge introduced by the automotive producer.
PS: The said artist had released a rendering showcasing a Quad Cab Dakota Sport just one day before the challenge, so you'll find this in the second post below.
FCA head design @ralphgilles and @trostlemark are challenging people from around the world to take this sketch battle for #RAMtrucks and this is my take on the ram #drivefordesign challenge, RAM SRT10 ACR. SRT10 ram Probably one of the most badass truck ever built and we need this bad boy back for 2020. And here's my concept for it.
4x4 Pickup Trucks, it was a hit back in the 80s and 90s and all i want is Quadcab Dakota Sport.. This is the dream setup i want on my dakota, Slightly lifted wearing old Boyds wheels, aftermarket Xenon Front Bumper, Bumper guard with KC light up front and on the rollbar