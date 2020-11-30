BK Performance BMW X3 M Competition Flexes 757 PS During Top Speed Run

It may not have the deep burble of the V8-engined Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, but the X3 M Competition is one hell of a performance-oriented utility vehicle. From 3.0 liters of displacement and six cylinders, BMW promises 4.1 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) as well as an electronically-governed top speed of 285 kph (177 mph).
Not bad considering the unladen weight of 2,045 kilograms (4,508 pounds), right? BK Performance can do better, though, as in 757 metric horsepower better as opposed to 510 PS from the factory. Peak torque has also gone up by a lot, namely 943 Nm compared to 600 Nm (696 and 443 pound-feet).
On a no-speed-limit part of the Autobahn, the BK Performance BMW X3 M3 Competition is much obliged to hit 100 kph in 3.16 seconds with launch control turned on. The quarter-mile run is over in 11.16 seconds, and if you keep your foot planted onto the accelerator, the Bavarian SUV will eventually top 293 kph. That’s approximately 182 mph in American money, which is two miles per hour better than the borderline crazy Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
Coming courtesy of AutoTopNL, the following video also includes a few sound checks, and that S58 definitely makes a lovely sound in comparison to the S55 of old. To the defense of the previous-generation powerplant, the S58 in this X3 M Competition features a better-flowing aftermarket exhaust system.
If you were to order an X3 M today in Germany, you’d better prepare 69,210 euros at the very least for the non-Competition model. As for the high-performance pack, BMW is charging 85,294 euros before optional extras.
In addition to the compact luxury SUV, the X4 M and all-new M3 and M4 also feature the S58 in two states of tune. If there will ever be a special edition like the M3 CS from the F80 generation, then you can bet your bottom dollar that BMW M is going to extract more horsepower and torque from this engine.
