2022 BMW X7 Facelift Rendered With Twin Headlights, Huge Kidney Grille

BMW sport utility vehicles have come a long way since the first generation of the X5, sketched by Frank Stephenson in two hours. The X7 is the largest SUV in the lineup at the present moment, and even though the design may not be to everyone's liking, I can't escape the feeling that it's the perfect SUV at the perfect moment for the Bavarian automaker.



In order to keep the momentum going, BMW will refresh the full-size luxury utility vehicle next year as a 2022 model. The Life Cycle Impulse will be more divisive than the pre-facelift version, though, because the Bavarians are very likely to adopt



To quote my colleague Mihnea, prototypes of the newcomer appear to be hiding "a twin-level projector setup like Kia or Nissan" under the camouflage. Spy photos also suggest a larger-than-life radiator grille, but as opposed to the kidneys on the



Based on the visual clues offered by prototypes,



I'm one of those peeps who believe that BMW has to improve the exterior design, not shock and alienate as the iX did, in order to remain relevant in the luxury SUV segment. Lest we forget, the Bavarians had to concede the global sales crown to Mercedes in 2019. What's more, the three-pointed star has pulled well ahead of the Munich-based manufacturer so far in 2020.



These being said, I have only one thing to get off my chest. Dear BMW, please don’t make The largest X of them all can be optioned with very nice trim for the interior, it accommodates up to seven people, and Alpina is much obliged to extract M-rivaling performance from the M50i xDrive for the right price. But more importantly, the X7 is an appealing proposition in these-driven times.In order to keep the momentum going, BMW will refresh the full-size luxury utility vehicle next year as a 2022 model. The Life Cycle Impulse will be more divisive than the pre-facelift version, though, because the Bavarians are very likely to adopt a twin-headlamp setup for additional visual drama.To quote my colleague Mihnea, prototypes of the newcomer appear to be hiding “a twin-level projector setup like Kia or Nissan” under the camouflage. Spy photos also suggest a larger-than-life radiator grille, but as opposed to the kidneys on the 4 Series and M4 , bigger is better on such a wide vehicle.Based on the visual clues offered by prototypes, Kolesa.ru decided to imagine the LCI with the aforementioned headlights and grille. This speculative rendering will inevitably translate into a heated debate in the comments section, but don’t you think that – dare I say it – it simply works?I’m one of those peeps who believe that BMW has to improve the exterior design, not shock and alienate as the iX did, in order to remain relevant in the luxury SUV segment. Lest we forget, the Bavarians had to concede the global sales crown to Mercedes in 2019. What's more, the three-pointed star has pulled well ahead of the Munich-based manufacturer so far in 2020.These being said, I have only one thing to get off my chest. Dear BMW, please don’t make the X7 as boring of a luxobarge as the GLS-Class is. Thank you!