Italian Firm Dedicates Custom BMW R 80 Mono to This Despicable Year

We can probably all relate, correct? 6 photos



This time around, we’ll be having a quick look at the workshop’s achievements on a handsome R 80 Mono from BMW’s range. The donor bike for this project is powered by an air-cooled boxer-twin colossus that prides itself with a healthy displacement of 797 cc.



Upon reaching around 6,500 rpm, this bad boy will gladly deliver up to 50 hp, while a peak torque output of 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) will be summoned at 4,000 rpm. The engine’s oomph is fed to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, leading to a generous top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).



As to Imbarcadero’s gorgeous work of bespoke art, the customization process was completed just a few weeks ago, and the message you see on the rear wheel cover is the crew’s heartfelt dedication to this eventful year - honestly, we couldn’t agree more.



For starters, the Italian specialists removed the entirety of R 80’s stock bodywork, with the exception of its fuel tank. Additionally, the standard subframe was chopped off, while the factory hoops were replaced by a pair of laced counterparts. In terms of powertrain upgrades, Imbarcadero 14 tasked the Virex team with supplying a hand-crafted two-into-one exhaust system that keeps things looking neat.



To bring about a meaner riding stance, the specialists proceeded to install a set of clip-on handlebars at the front and a one-off aluminum subframe on the opposite end. The latter supports a handsome tail section, along with a single-seater saddle, a new license plate holder, and a full-LED rear lighting kit. Lastly, the whole thing was enveloped in a tasty color scheme that hosts a blend of grey and black, accompanied by red accents.



