BMW K1100LT La Dini Isn’t Your Ordinary Custom Cafe Racer

Personally, I’ll have to admit I absolutely dig this machine! Back in the day, BMW Motorrad ’s K1100LT was a showstopper in the truest sense of the word. The 1992 model in the Bavarian company’s range is brought to life by a monstrous four-strokeinline-four leviathan, with four valves per cylinder head and a humungous displacement of 1,092 cc. Furthermore, this bad boy prides itself with a respectable compression ratio of 11.0:1.At approximately 7,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled fiend will summon up to 100 hp, along with 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of unholy twisting force at 5,500 rpm. The engine’s sheer power travels to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission. Thus, this whole shebang leads to a generous top speed of 129 mph (207 kph). Additionally, BMW’s tourer will cover the quarter mile in just 12.6 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).Given its top-grade characteristics and colossal power output figures, the K1100LT would make for one hell of a donor when seeking to create a fascinating work of bespoke art. Let’s proceed with an examination of one such entity, shall we?The creature in question (dubbed La Dini) hit the tarmac back in 2016, hailing from Italy’s De Angelis Elaborazioni – a revered player in the aftermarket realm. For starters, the bike received a pair of fully-adjustable 50 mm (1.97 inches) inverted forks at the front, with rear suspension duties taken good care of by a single shock absorber from Ohlins’ inventory.To achieve a tougher-looking riding stance, the Italian moto artists went about installing Robby Moto clip-on handlebars and aluminum rear-mounted foot pegs. Next, the subframe was modified to accommodate an angular alloy tail section that keeps things looking classy.In terms of powertrain upgrades, the 1,092-cc behemoth was treated to a set of fresh velocity stacks and a custom four-into-one exhaust system that enables it to breathe more freely. Lastly, you will also find an aluminum radiator from RC Racing and an Epromthat runs the entire show.Personally, I’ll have to admit I absolutely dig this machine!