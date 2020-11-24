2023 BMW X5 LCI Plug-in Prototype Caught During Testing Center Delivery

Unveiled not that long ago, the fourth generation of BMW’s original SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) is doing quite well for itself regarding sales, so the Bavarians have already started working on a mid-cycle refresh, also known as an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW-speak.
The BMW X5 G05 is based on BMW’s CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform, shared with the current BMW 5 Series and 7 Series, meaning that it shares lot of its parts with two of the Bavarians’ most technology infused models.
For the first time in X5 history, the G05 got stuff like four-corner air suspension, for example, which was one of the features missing from the repertoire of older X5s or any other BMW crossover.
A plethora of gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid powerplants encompasses the model’s engine lineup, with the X5 M and X5 M Competition being the most powerful high-riding BMWs in history.
Two years into the current generation, BMW has already started testing the mid-cycle facelift, which is set to feature quite a lot of improvements.
Our collaborator spy photographers have managed to have a peek at multiple angles of a camouflaged pre-production prototype while it was being delivered to BMW’s technical center in Munich, Germany.
As you can see, the test vehicle is a plug-in hybrid version fitted with the M Performance package judging by the gaping front bumper and the blue brake calipers hugging those oversized rotors, but the camouflage covers every inch of the body panels.
We are not expecting a massive design refresh, with only the lower parts of the bumpers appearing slightly redesigned and more aggressive than before. The headlights and taillights will likely have a different structure but a very similar outer shape, so the overall design features of the facelifted X5 will remain familiar.
Behind the sheet metal is where most improvements will happen, though, with BMW currently working on multiple hybridized powerplants, while the X5 LCI is also set to receive a fuel-cell version starting 2022.
Speaking of which, the spied model is likely a 2023 model, set to be unveiled sometime at the end of next year if all works out. The car is likely powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a more powerful electric motor and a bigger li-ion battery than before.
Expect an all-electric range of close to 100 km (62 miles) in the WLTP cycle, if not slightly more.
