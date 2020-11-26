The T-Rex vs Raptor Off-Road Battle Is About to Happen and It's Going to Be Epic

The F-150 SVT Raptor has been the sole option for anyone looking for a performance-oriented pickup truck for way too long, allowing Ford to become somewhat complacent and only offer an admittedly twin-turbocharged V6 engine (for now).
Obviously, everybody wanted a V8. Even though the Raptor was by no means short on power or lacked conviction, this is America, and the American people demand that their American performance vehicles have a very exact number of cylinders under their hood arranged in a very particular way. Nothing else will do.
RAM, on the other hand, had plenty of time to sit back and plan its attack. Acting more like a raptor than a T-Rex, the FCA-owned company stalked its prey, took its time, and, when it did attack, it delivered the killer blow quickly and effectively. Or did it?
The RAM 1500 TRX wins the on-paper battle with ease. Its Hellcat-derived 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine develops 702 horsepower, which is 56 percent more than the 450 hp output of the Ford F-150 SVT Raptor. Does it weigh more? Probably, yeah. Does it matter? Absolutely not.
What you have there is a pickup truck with an engine that's been tried and tested in drag races for years, with the added benefit of an all-wheel-drive system. Sure, given its weight, shape, and tire profile, it won't actually be quicker than the Hellcat in the quarter-mile, but it'll easily destroy a good number of so-called sports cars.
It's not just on paper where the TRX dominates the Raptor: the guys from The Fast Lane Truck organized a pyramid challenge between four trucks (2021 Ram Rebel, 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss, 2020 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, and, of course, 2021 RAM 1500 TRX) and, just like in ancient times, the supremacy of the Tyrannosaurus Rex was confirmed once again.
However, the thing with these two vehicles is they're created just to go fast, but to do so over rough terrain. That's why the head-to-head battle between these two that The Fast Lane Off-Road has prepared is what should really matter. Below you can watch a way too short preview (you wouldn't be wrong to call it a teaser either) of what's in store, but rest assured we'll be here to show you the whole thing once it's published.
