autoevolution
 

2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M Show Up on American Roads, Tens of Pics Capture the Moment

17 Jun 2019, 7:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
As of last April, the BMW factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina began spitting out the brand new X3 M and X4 M performance SUVs. With the arrival of the two cars in customers hands imminent, BMW released a host of new photographs this week, taken during the media launch for the models in New Jersey.
296 photos
2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M2020 BMW X3 M, X4 M
The related M SUVs are based on the most recent versions of the X3 and X4, the former unveiled in 2017 and the latter in 2018. Both of them were unveiled earlier this year as new entries to the lineup of M SUVs that until recently had only comprised of the X5 and X6.

Presented in both standard and Competition trims and launched complete with a host of M Performance parts, the two new SUVs are meant as hooks for the carmaker to use in drawing more customers to the brand.

To do that, the Germans deployed on the X3 M and X 4 M the “most powerful straight-six petrol engine ever to see action in a BMW M car.”

That means a 3.0-liter in-line six cylinder that, coupled to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the usual M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, develops a total of 480 horsepower and a peak torque of 600 Nm.

Visually, the two SUVs set themselves apart from the regular variants by using a host of special M appointments both on the outside and on the inside. The exterior changes include the addition of the track-ready cooling system and the reinterpreted kidney grille at the front, and an M sports exhaust system at the rear.

The color choices available for the cars include two exclusive ones for the new line of M cars, Toronto Red metallic and Donington Grey metallic.

In the U.S. the X3 M has a starting price of $69,900, while the X4 M sells starting from $73,400. Both cars can already be ordered, with deliveries expected later this year.
2020 BMW X3 M 2020 BMW X4 M BMW X3 M BMW X4 M BMW
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactAll BMW models  
 
 