2020 BMW M3 Touring Rendered, Probably Won't Happen

A couple of days ago, BMW pulled the covers off a brand new 3 Series Touring, which isn't coming to The US of A, nor should it have an M3 variant. But what if it did?
That question has been asked a million times by everybody from auto journalists in interviews with M officials to angry forum members. Some people even took matters into their own hands by adding the F80 body kit to the old F31 3 Series Touring.

BMW is now looking to cut a few models that haven't been that profitable, like the 2 Series Active Tourer and the 3 Series GT. Most of that cash is going towards the development of greener cars, like the iX3 SUV. But there's a chance the M3 Touring might be approved as well.

The company seems more open to the project than before, and this generation of the Touring is better equipped for the job at hand, which is to compete against the Audi RS4 Avant.

For one, the new model is a little bigger and wider, but also lighter, which leaves engineers wiggle room for an AWD system. This has already been confirmed to be optional or even standard on some M3 sedan models, which will allow the car to make use of up to 510 horsepower and ample torque. The figure is higher than Audi's pride and joy.

Using the magic of xDrive, the M3 Touring would be able to rocket to 100 km/h about as fast as an M5, due to its lighter weight. And drifting would still be possible, thanks to clever new drivetrain technology.

Besides emissions regulations kill European sports cars, the other big thing holding back the development of the M3 Touring is the X3 and X4 M. BMW has never had true M versions of their smaller SUV, and we're willing to bet many people want a high-rider over a wagon.

Still, Aksyonov Nikita's rendering would be enough to make us cancel any RS4 or C63 order. He added some big carbon-trimmed air intakes and a new grille, borrowing other features from M cars that are already in production.
