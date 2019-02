2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M Star in Official Videos, Start From $70,000

The cheapest model is the X3 M, which kicks the range off from $69,900, but you also need to add the $995 destination charge and dealer markups, which are sure to be considerable. Even though it trades some practicality for style and doesn't add anything sporty, the X4 M is a little bit more expensive at $73,400.Both models are going to arrive on July 13 and have the same new 3-liter twin-turbo inline-6, which for the American market is rated at 473 hp and 442 lb-ft (598 Nm) of torque. Both M SUVs come with standard M-tuned xDrive and autos, which makes them more expensive than the upcoming M3.As standard, both models get M-tuned adaptive dampers, quad exhaust pipes, 20-inch wheels, and a fancy body kit. However, we're not impressed with the 4-piston calipers. Some rivals have six-piston setups. There's extra bracing in the trunk and a tower brace which can be made from carbon fiber if you have money still available.Both the X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition are $7,000 more expensive than their ‘standard’ counterparts. Upgrading means you'll have 503 horsepower on tap while the 0 to 60mph sprint time goes from 4.1 to 4.0 seconds. This means that the Stelvio and GLC 63 S maintain bragging rights. The good news is you can go past 170 mph with a special option pack.For the record, a base GLC 63 with the 469-hp setup retails from $69,9000 while the Alfa Romeo is quite expensive at $79,995. Also, you guys might want to know that the single-turbo M40i configuration is $10,000 less expensive.