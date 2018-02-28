Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nurburgring Editions to Join 4C Specials in Geneva

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio each set some impressive lap times around the Green Hell. Thus, the Italian automaker is launching two Nurburgring Editon models at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, together with several smaller debuts.

18 photos SUV and defeating the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S's time by two seconds. Of course, the hierarchy is ever-changing, so Alfa is hitting the iron while it's hot.



On the outside, both the Stelvio and Giulia specials get exclusive Circuito Grey paint, plus carbon fiber trim for the front end and mirror caps. The sedan also features a discreet carbon trunk spoiler. Carbon ceramic brakes and black wheels come standard for a sporty look.



The bucket seats are a gorgeous combination of carbon backing, leather bolsters, black Alcantara and red contrast stitching. The lightweight material is also used as trim on the doors, center console and steering wheel. The luxury aspect is taken care of with a Harman Kardon premium audio system and an 8.8-inch nav system that's Apple and Android compatible.



Unfortunately, there's no magic under the hood, as both cars still offer 510 PS /502 hp from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, allowing the "cloverleaves" to reach 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. Production will be limited to 108 units for each.



Also coming to Geneva are two special versions of the 4C sports car. The 4C Coupe Competizione is painted in Vesuvio Grey, has red brake calipers, Akrapovic exhaust, and 19-inch gunmetal wheels.



The 4C Spider Italia is obviously a tribute to the country that birthed it, borrowing Misano Blue paint from the flag and matching it to yellow brake calipers. A "Spider Italia" badge behind the doors lets you know that it's the individual edition.



The regular Giulia sedan will also have a couple of interesting debuts in Geneva. That interior cream previews the fact that you can have leather on top of the dash and doors, while the Veloce model is fitted with Alfa Active Suspension and rear diff, all part of the Performance Pack. In case you forgot, the hot Stelvio went around the German track in just 7:51.7, making it the fastestand defeating the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S's time by two seconds. Of course, the hierarchy is ever-changing, so Alfa is hitting the iron while it's hot.On the outside, both the Stelvio and Giulia specials get exclusive Circuito Grey paint, plus carbon fiber trim for the front end and mirror caps. The sedan also features a discreet carbon trunk spoiler. Carbon ceramic brakes and black wheels come standard for a sporty look.The bucket seats are a gorgeous combination of carbon backing, leather bolsters, black Alcantara and red contrast stitching. The lightweight material is also used as trim on the doors, center console and steering wheel. The luxury aspect is taken care of with a Harman Kardon premium audio system and an 8.8-inch nav system that's Apple and Android compatible.Unfortunately, there's no magic under the hood, as both cars still offer 510 PS /502 hp from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, allowing the "cloverleaves" to reach 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. Production will be limited to 108 units for each.Also coming to Geneva are two special versions of the 4C sports car. The 4C Coupe Competizione is painted in Vesuvio Grey, has red brake calipers, Akrapovic exhaust, and 19-inch gunmetal wheels.The 4C Spider Italia is obviously a tribute to the country that birthed it, borrowing Misano Blue paint from the flag and matching it to yellow brake calipers. A "Spider Italia" badge behind the doors lets you know that it's the individual edition.The regular Giulia sedan will also have a couple of interesting debuts in Geneva. That interior cream previews the fact that you can have leather on top of the dash and doors, while the Veloce model is fitted with Alfa Active Suspension and rear diff, all part of the Performance Pack.