2020 Renault Clio Grandtour Rendered, But Is it Coming?

The Clio has become Europe's second most popular car, and it's only going to grow after the launch of the all-new generation, unveiled a couple of weeks ago. It's clear that the 3-door body is dead, but will Renault choose to keep the Grandtour.

2 photos SUV bomb was dropped, along with the Skoda Fabia Combi. Practical, affordable models like this used to be all over the place: SEAT, Peugeot, MINI and Kia.



We think there's still a place for the Clio wagon, even though it will compete with the Captur for customers who want space. The longer a car is, the better it becomes at carrying specific items like bikes and flatpacks.



We expect the new model to look a lot like this Rendering by



The company's head of design admitted that had plastics were too abundant where the driver came in contact with the car. But is a swanky interior enough? After doing some controversial downsizing, the Clio is now going down the opposite route.



The 1.2 TCe is going to be replaced by a new 1.3 turbo unit with a bit more power. Also, rumors still talk about a 1.0 TCe taking the place of the 0.9-liter. Thank goodness! The Grandtour is not suited to be an RS, but it can easily be a GT. If that's the case, expect somewhere between 150 and 160 HP from that 1.3 we mentioned. Also, the 1.5 dCi will be available in about three configurations with one of them being a mild hybrid fuel-sipper. Separate sales numbers aren't available, but it's clear that the Clio Grandtour contributed to the sales success. It's one of the few subcompact wagons that have survived mass extinction after thebomb was dropped, along with the Skoda Fabia Combi. Practical, affordable models like this used to be all over the place: SEAT, Peugeot, MINI and Kia.We think there's still a place for the Clio wagon, even though it will compete with the Captur for customers who want space. The longer a car is, the better it becomes at carrying specific items like bikes and flatpacks.We expect the new model to look a lot like this Rendering by X-Tomi Design , which blends the face of the latest model. The resemblance towards the Megane model is mainly at the front, though Renault did make considerable strides in the interior department. If you look at the official photos they released, a floating infotainment system and select dashboard colors will probably draw your attention.The company's head of design admitted that had plastics were too abundant where the driver came in contact with the car. But is a swanky interior enough? After doing some controversial downsizing, the Clio is now going down the opposite route.The 1.2 TCe is going to be replaced by a new 1.3 turbo unit with a bit more power. Also, rumors still talk about a 1.0 TCe taking the place of the 0.9-liter. Thank goodness! The Grandtour is not suited to be an RS, but it can easily be a GT. If that's the case, expect somewhere between 150 and 160from that 1.3 we mentioned. Also, the 1.5 dCi will be available in about three configurations with one of them being a mild hybrid fuel-sipper.