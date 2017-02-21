2017 Renault Megane Estate 1.6 dCi 130 Acceleration Test vs. Hatch

There is a particular kind of driver for whom a Renault Megane estate with a diesel engine is the ideal car. He likes French styling, being thrifty and occasionally going on vacations.





So that makes the Estate 1.6 dCi 130 a major sweetspot in the range. But the deal might be powered by the lack of performance.



The video below shows how the



So why would you get the slower car? The answer is obvious: practicality. It starts with a trunk opening that starts much lower, so you don't get a lip. After that, the estate shows all sorts of magic tricks, including clever dividers and buttons for folding the seats. You can even specify an option that lets you fold the front backrest. Compared to that, the hatchback seems... crap, but it's still good enough for your average owner.



With the rear seats in place, you get 580 liters of space, plus another 50 under the floor. When they are down, the volume grows to 1,504 liters. You could probably even transport canoe in there if you fold the front seat.



Something we quickly want to point out that, while the press release claims the new generation of the Megane is much better in every way, its performance isn't improved. For example, a 2013 Megane Estate that had the same engine could reach 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds, and that's because it was lighter by about one passenger. The added weight is down to the safety systems and technology that burdens the car.







