This Lamborghini Urus Pickup Is the Best One Yet

15 Feb 2019, 23:24 UTC ·
It wasn't exactly a working truck, but the original Lamborghini off-roader, the LM002, was a pickup of sorts. You could have some people sitting back there, safari-style, or put enough can to enter a desert rally.
4 photos
Urus with Lambo doorsUrus with Lambo doorsUrus with Lambo doors
By comparison, the Urus SUV is a softie. Most owners are getting it just to show off their wealth, which is fine. In that regard, it's no different to its sister cars, the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne or Bentley Bentayga. It even shares the basic 4-liter V8 construction with all of them, though the one Lamborghini sells delivers a more exotic-sounding 650 horsepower.

But we think the platform opens up a world of unique possibilities, as the Huracan and Aventador were transformed into super-expensive exotics over the years. But would a pickup be something Lamborghini is interested in?

Sooner or later, somebody is going to make an exotic pickup. There's already plenty of $100,000 examples built for American consumers, so dropping double that won't be out of the question for a famous country singer or a wealthy oil tycoon. In short, who wouldn't want something like that?

People like that have the good habit of telling automakers what they want, which is why we're glad that the Urus pickup is being rendered like there's no tomorrow. We've shown you a handful of these images, but the latest one is the best, a piece from Rain Prisk.

His work has that crisp quality about it, as if it's better-than-real. There's no bed out there with the futuristic lines that match a Urus. So many body elements had to be rendered individually, matching the realistic lighting conditions and so on.

We're not fans of the body-on-frame look of this image (the cab is separated from the back), but the raised ground height and muddy off-road tires are impressive. Also, the fact that it's back to being a 2-seater, like all Lamborghinis should be, is pretty cool.


Lamborghini Urus Urus pickup pickup rendering
