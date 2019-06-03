autoevolution

2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M Get Extra Mean with Exclusive M Performance Parts

3 Jun 2019, 9:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Two of the most recent high-performance SUVs introduced by BMW this year, the X3 M and X4 M, are about to get a lot more aggressive looking with the launch of the purpose-built M Performance Parts announced on Monday (June 3) by the Bavarians.
12 photos
BMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 MBMW M Performance parts for X3 M and X4 M
All the new hardware prepared by BMW for the two cars has been designed, as usual, to make them more appealing for the sport-oriented car buyers, bringing mostly visual upgrades but also minor tweaks meant to improve the car’s performances.

As is the case with M parts, the exterior visual improvements come in the form of carbon elements fitted all around the car, like the radiator grille, air breathers or roof edge spoiler and fins.

At the interior, the most striking new elements are the M Performance Pro steering wheel that comes in Alcantara trim and with carbon fiber shift paddles, the LED door projectors and the velvet velour floor mats.

Production of the X4 M and X3 M began in April 2019, with both the two cars offered with a 3.0-liter in-line six cylinder engine. For both of new models, the engine develops 480 horsepower and a peak torque of 600 Nm of torque, providing the same 4.2 seconds acceleration time.

On top of the stock specs, both the cars can be fitted with the Competition package. This upgrade brings an extra boost in power and a reduction of acceleration time: 0.1 seconds shaved off the clock and an extra 30 hp of power added to the troop.

Both the X3 M and the X4 M are manufactured since April at BMW’s largest assembly facility, the one in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

BMW did not announce the availability or pricing for the M Performance parts meant for the two cars. Full details on this latest upgrade can be found in the document attached below.
2020BMW X4 M BMW M Performance Parts Bmw M 2020 BMW X3 M
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
BMW models:
BMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumAll BMW models  
 
 