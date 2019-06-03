2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M Get Extra Mean with Exclusive M Performance Parts

Two of the most recent high-performance SUVs introduced by BMW this year, the X3 M and X4 M, are about to get a lot more aggressive looking with the launch of the purpose-built M Performance Parts announced on Monday (June 3) by the Bavarians.

As is the case with M parts, the exterior visual improvements come in the form of carbon elements fitted all around the car, like the radiator grille, air breathers or roof edge spoiler and fins.



At the interior, the most striking new elements are the M Performance Pro steering wheel that comes in Alcantara trim and with carbon fiber shift paddles, the LED door projectors and the velvet velour floor mats.



On top of the stock specs, both the cars can be fitted with the Competition package. This upgrade brings an extra boost in power and a reduction of acceleration time: 0.1 seconds shaved off the clock and an extra 30 hp of power added to the troop.



Both the X3 M and the X4 M are manufactured since April at BMW’s largest assembly facility, the one in Spartanburg, South Carolina.



