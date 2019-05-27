2020 BMW 1 Series M Performance Parts Available This Fall

Having unveiled the third generation of the 1 Series in the last week of May, German carmaker BMW is on track to a very busy fall ahead. After all, it’s not every day we get to wait the market launch of such a heavily revised model, underpinned by the range’s first ever front-wheel-drive architecture.

As usual when it comes to M Performance Parts, carbon is the essential word. This material has been used for most of the dedicated parts, including the specially designed front splitter, rear spoiler, and the aero flicks that are meant to improve the car’s aerodynamics.



Aside for functional parts – you can read all about them in the document attached below – there are some visual tweaks meant to make the 1 Series stand out in the crowd, including side and front lettering in Frozen Black.



On the inside, the 1 Series can be tweaked with the addition of M Performance steering wheel with distinctive Alcantara grip and red accents, and velvet velour floor mats with embroidered M Performance inscription, among others.



For now, BMW did not announce prices for the M Performance parts.



At launch, the car will be available with three diesel and three gasoline engines in either three or four cylinder configurations. Just one will wear the M letter when it comes to engine performance, namely the M135i xDrive.



