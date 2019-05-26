Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone

2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback Debuts With 2.0-liter Turbo Engine In M135i xDrive

As expected of BMW, the 1 Series Hatchback goes front-wheel drive for the F40 generation. Like the 1 Series Sedan from China , the compact model destined for the European market shares most of the chassis and oily bits with the MINI, X1, X2, 2 Series Active Tourer, and 2 Series Gran Tourer. 44 photos



Performance figures? 4.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) is everything the M135i xDrive has to offer with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission, and that’s shameful for a hot hatchback with premium aspirations. The Mercedes- AMG A 35 4Matic, which is the closest competitor to the



Customers looking for more performance can expect November 2019, the month when BMW will introduce the M Performance package to the M135i xDrive. Opt for this upgrade, and the sprint to 100 km/h drops by a tenth of a second to 4.7 seconds. The top speed of the newcomer is limited by electronic nannies to 250 km/h (155 mph).



Even though it features an additional 20 liters of cargo capacity in the trunk, 380 liters matches the volume of the Audi A3. The A-Class takes a step back with 370 liters, but nevertheless, there are roomier options in the compact segment. To be unveiled in June 2019 at the #NEXTGen event in Munich, the 1 Series will be offered at launch with two gasoline and three diesel options.



The 118i serves as the entry-level engine fueled by gasoline, displacing 1.5 liters and packing 140 PS (138 horsepower). The 116d might be torquier, but 116 PS (114 horsepower) isn’t enough in a car that weighs 1,450 kilograms (DIN). The 118d levels up to 150 PS (147 horsepower) while the 120d cranks out 190 PS (188 horsepower).



Customer deliveries will begin before the end of 2019, and pricing information will be announced closer to the European launch of the F40 generation.



