autoevolution

BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept Recreated From Scratch, Looks Very '70s

25 May 2019, 14:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
On the shore of Lake Como, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is the venue where BMW decided to present the 2002ti Garmisch Concept. But as opposed to other blasts from the past produced in one example, this fellow here has been created from the ground up with 2019 know-how.
32 photos
2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept2019 BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept
The reason BMW turned its focus back to the Garmisch is that the original vanished after the 1970 Geneva Motor Show. Developed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone to showcase the Italian company’s excellence in automotive design, the Garmisch started out as an idea from Nuccio Bertone himself.

“Building the BMW Garmisch for a second time gave us the opportunity to pay tribute to Mr. Gandini, recall one of his lesser-known cars and highlight Bertone’s stylistic influence on the evolution of BMW design,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, the senior vice president of the group’s design department. “For me, that alone was reason enough to do this project – filling in the gaps and completing BMW’s history.”

Being based on the 2002ti coupe, the Garmisch Concept features a 1,990-cc engine and a good ol’ four-speed manual transmission. As part of the 02 Series of executive cars, the 2002ti with the M05 engine develops 89 kW (121 PS; 119 horsepower) thanks to a pair of Solex carburetors.

In addition to the square glass-covered headlights and angular variation of the kidney-shaped grille, the Garmisch Concept features a honeycomb-patterned mesh over on the rear window and louvers on the C-pillars. The wheels are also special, as are the taillights.

Marcello Gandini, now 80 years of age, contributed to the recreation with memories from the original’s creation process. Input such as the light champagne metallic paintwork, interior materials, and trim helped the fabricators to recreate these essential parts with the help of 3D modeling technologies. The second concept – just like the original from five decades ago - was coach-built by hand in Turin by skilled craftsmen.

“When I first heard that BMW wanted to recreate the BMW Garmisch, I was a bit surprised,” said Gandini in regard to his meeting with Adrian van Hooydonk in the summer of 2018. “Having seen the final car, it is hard for me to even distinguish it from the original.”
BMW 2002ti Garmisch Concept concorso d'eleganza bmw 2002 concept BMW classic car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 