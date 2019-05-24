BMW’s Own E-Scooter to Launch this Fall

The Germans from BMW are the last in the growing pack to join in on the fun. The Bavarians announced this week the launch of such a machine of their own, developed together with specialist Micro Mobility Systems.Simply called E-Scooter, BMW’s creation will provide owners with a range of 12 km (7.5 miles) thanks to the lithium-ion battery it is fitted with, and a top speed of 20 kph (12 mph) courtesy of a 150-watt motor. The battery needs two full hours to recharge, says BMW.In the E-Scooter, stopping power comes from two different systems, and there are even lights to make the traveler visible on the road.The official market launch of the machine will take place this fall, but BMW’s announcement was made just as Germany announced it is regulating the use of e-scooters in the country.According to the provisions of the adopted bill, e-scooters will be allowed to run on roads and cycle paths, users need to be over 14-years of age, and the scooters must have a top speed on 20 kph.As the interest in e-scooters is on the rise in Europe, more and more voices have begun expressing concerns about their safety. Partially because of this, regulators across the continent have adopted restrictions similar to those of the Germans.At the moment though, most of the European countries lack the required guidelines for e-scooter use. Only 11 of them allow e-scooters for hire, and one country there, the UK, has rules in place preventing use altogether.Pricing for the BMW e-scooter has not been announced.