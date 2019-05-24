BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Exposed, Debut Imminent

The BMW M8 is the latest performance machine to be revealed via unofficial channels, with the M8 Gran Coupe Competition having now been spotted in production trim over in South Africa.
As you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the front and rear fascias of the M car have been completely uncovered.
And having already scanned quite a few social media comments before sharing these images with you, I can say that the opinions are split. To be more precise, it looks like the differences between the M8 Gran Coupe Concept that made its debut last year and the production model are generous enough to split opinions among fans.
For instance, it looks like the ducktail-style posterior of the concept car has been made slightly less aggressive - you can check out the differences in the gallery above.
While pedestrian protection legislation obviously limits designers when it comes to production car elements, there are also certain styling cues of the showroom M8 that have been transformed out of carmaker's will and I'll mention the kidney grilles: it looks like the nostrils of the Bimmer have become taller, thus following the massive footprint trend set by the new 7 Series and X7.
With this being the Competition model, we get the confirmation that the automaker is releasing this trim together with the base model, if I might use such a term for a 600 horsepower monster - the big C means this version will deliver at least 625 horsepower, as the F90 M5 has shown.
Hopefully, the super-saloon's RWD-only mode will also be offered on the M8, while the standard setup will see the car making full use of its all-paw hardware.
Of course, there will also be an M8 Coupe (think: two doors) and M8 Convertible and it remains to be seen whether these will debut together with the long-roof model we have here.
Speaking of the M8's debut, the Le Mans 24H race in June remains on the list of possible occasions, despite the company having announced the withdrawal of the BMW M8 GTE from the World Endurance Championship at the end of this year.
And having already scanned quite a few social media comments before sharing these images with you, I can say that the opinions are split. To be more precise, it looks like the differences between the M8 Gran Coupe Concept that made its debut last year and the production model are generous enough to split opinions among fans.
For instance, it looks like the ducktail-style posterior of the concept car has been made slightly less aggressive - you can check out the differences in the gallery above.
While pedestrian protection legislation obviously limits designers when it comes to production car elements, there are also certain styling cues of the showroom M8 that have been transformed out of carmaker's will and I'll mention the kidney grilles: it looks like the nostrils of the Bimmer have become taller, thus following the massive footprint trend set by the new 7 Series and X7.
With this being the Competition model, we get the confirmation that the automaker is releasing this trim together with the base model, if I might use such a term for a 600 horsepower monster - the big C means this version will deliver at least 625 horsepower, as the F90 M5 has shown.
Hopefully, the super-saloon's RWD-only mode will also be offered on the M8, while the standard setup will see the car making full use of its all-paw hardware.
Of course, there will also be an M8 Coupe (think: two doors) and M8 Convertible and it remains to be seen whether these will debut together with the long-roof model we have here.
Speaking of the M8's debut, the Le Mans 24H race in June remains on the list of possible occasions, despite the company having announced the withdrawal of the BMW M8 GTE from the World Endurance Championship at the end of this year.
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the anticipated ///M8 COMPETITION • • • • • • • #bmwm8 #bmwm8grancoupe #bmw #bmwm850i #m8 #bmwm8gte #m8grancoupe #bmwm #grancoupe #bmw8series #bmwconcept #sportscaroftheday #supercarlife #supercarlovers #supercarclub #supercardaily #automotivedesign #luxuryvehicle #luxuryvehicles #sportscarevent #sportscarsociety #sportscaroftheday #supercarshow #supercarlife #supercarblondie #supercarclub #supercardaily